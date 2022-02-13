Hickory library plans special story time event

HICKORY — A special story time event will be offered at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m.
After sharing Mo Willems’ Knuffle Bunny story, kids ages 5 and up can create their own cuddle bunny out of a colorful sock. No sewing is required. This program is in celebration of the opening of the Mo Willems We Are Art! Exhibit at Hickory Museum of Art. Space is limited so registration is required through the library’s online events calendar.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.