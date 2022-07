HICKORY — Teens are invited to transform an air plant into a sea urchin during a program at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Registration is required and opens two weeks before the event. Register at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/diy-sea-urchins/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.