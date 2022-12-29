Hickory library hosts senior bingo sessions

HICKORY — Patrick Beaver Memorial Library hosts senior bingo at 10 a.m. on the second Monday of each month.

The next session will be Monday, Jan. 9. The future dates are planned for Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, and May 8.

The emphasis is to have fun in a friendly environment. Play is relaxed, making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Bring friends or come on your own to meet new people in the community. Senior bingo and brain games are sponsored by Friends of Hickory Public Library.

This program is free and open to anyone 55 and older. Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

