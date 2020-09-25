Hickory libraries to reopen for browsing next week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hickory Public Library will reopen to patrons starting Oct. 1, according to a release from the city.

The city is asking patrons to limit visits to the library to less than one hour. Social distancing measures will be put in place and the only seating available will be at the computers, according to the release.

Patrons are asked to wear face coverings while in the library.

The Carolina Room at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will be open by reservation only.

Materials from the Ridgeview Library can be accessed at the Ridgeview Recreation Center while the library undergoes renovations.

Library hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The library is still offering its pick-up service and patrons can reserve materials online or by phone.

For additional information, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

