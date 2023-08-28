A pair of travelers headed to Missouri have been spotted around Hickory and Lenoir pulling a brightly colored house on wheels with several animals following along.

Ezer Vavala, 38, and her husband Brian Vavala, 35, are on their way back to Ezer’s home state Missouri.

Ezer pulls the cart while Brian pushes. Ezer estimates that the caravan weighs 1,000-1,500 pounds. The Vavalas travel about two to three miles a day in hilly areas and five to 10 miles where the path is flatter, Ezer said.

The couple have been together since April. Brian is from Virginia, Ezer said.

“This is the lifestyle he was looking for and he just didn’t know it yet,” Ezer said. Brian said his favorite part of traveling in the caravan is being with Ezer.

The couple keep potted vegetables hanging from the front porch of their tiny house. Traveling with the couple are a horse, sheep, quails, geese, a rabbit and chickens.

To earn money, Ezer makes jewelry and Brian does tree work when he can, Ezer said.

Ezer said she left a career as a contracted aircraft mechanic seven years ago and began living off the grid. Ezer became a nomad about three years ago following a breakup and her son moving out on his own.

Ezer first took to the road with three dogs, a garden cart and about 200 pounds of gear.

“I had empty nest syndrome and just decided to start traveling,” Ezer said. “I went to the Shenandoah Valley first and then I decided I didn't want to go back home yet. It took me about four months, I think. I used to hitchhike part of it and walk part of it. My first trip was from Missouri to Florida. I went from Missouri to Virginia, and then down the east coast to Florida. Out of that trip, I think I walked probably between 1,500 to 1,800 miles out of 2,200, give or take.”

Ezer said she used to be able to travel more than 20 miles a day before she started traveling with her caravan. She said 34 miles in a day is her all-time high.

Ezer said she uses Google Maps bike trails to determine what path to take. Ezer said her favorite places where she has travelled have been Missouri, North Carolina and the southern portion of Virginia.

Ezer said her favorite aspect of travelling is meeting new people, helping people and listening to their stories. Ezer also enjoys letting children interact with the animals. While traveling through Mooresville, the Vavalas hosted a story time and let the children play with the animals, she said.

“It's nice to be able to give to the communities that we go through because they help us out a lot,” Ezer said. “Then that gives kids a good view of the world when people they don't know come through town and want to interact and want to teach them and show them things they’ve never seen before. Not a lot of people interact with children outside of their own family. So, kids don't see that other people can care about you as well.”

Ezer estimated that 98% of the time she receives positive feedback. The only negativity she faces is from people who have not met her, such as the people who call the police, she said.

Ezer said she has also received negative comments on Facebook. She said it used to bother her when people would try to say her animals were being neglected, but she has learned to ignore it because she knows it isn’t true. The Vavalas try to stop and rest in places where their animals can roam freely.

“I try not to have a negative attitude,” Ezer said. “I try to stand up for my rights, but not be ridiculous or rude about it. I don't want to trample on anybody else's comfort, but at the same time, I can't live my life based on what makes everyone comfortable.”

Ezer and Brian rolled into Hickory earlier this month and were seen in Lenoir last week. Ezer said they get a lot of attention wherever they go because their caravan is painted in pink, green and yellow. She said the bright colors make them visible while traveling on roads.

“We try to stay out of people's way,” Ezer said. “And be as visible as possible so that everybody is safe.”

Ezer garnered a social media following on her Walk the Way-Nomadic Living pages after family members convinced her to document her travels. On Facebook, the group has more than 6,000 members. On TikTok, Ezer has a following of nearly 18,000 people.

Earlier this month, Ezer and Brian were parked at the R&B Custom Body Shop on First Avenue SW in downtown Hickory. Auto Tones Collision owner Tony Garcia was working to repair the front axle and wheels on the caravan to make it easier for Ezer and Brian to travel. Auto Tones Collison is located at the auto shop.

“I told them they can stay as long as they need to stay until we get them fixed up,” Garcia said. “What they are doing is nice. I wish I had the guts to do it.” Garcia said he admires the Vavalas' choice to live as nomads.

While being interviewed, several people stopped at the auto shop to take photos of the caravan or meet Ezer and Brian. Laura Lea, of Hickory, said she is a fan and has been following the couple’s journey on TikTok since February.

“Their journey, it's inspiring. It's just beautiful watching someone do what they're doing,” Lea said. “I'm so excited (to meet Ezer) and I just felt like I needed to stop to say hi to her.”

Before parting ways, Lea gifted a chakra stone bracelet and a couple of pairs of tennis shoes to Ezer.

Ezer said it is exciting to have fans like Lea who want to meet her and Brian. Ezer and Brian are hoping to make it back to Missouri by November, she said.