Hickory Landmarks Society’s membership campaign underway

HICKORY — The Hickory Landmarks Society recently kicked off its annual membership drive, which runs from Sept. 15 – Oct. 14.

The Hickory Landmarks Society is the only organization in the city whose purpose is “to lead the community in the protection of historically and architecturally significant neighborhoods, landmarks and cultural traditions.”

Founded in 1968, HLS continues to be at the forefront of historic preservation efforts in Hickory. Numerous century-old buildings owe their survival to the Hickory Landmarks Society. Many property owners have benefited from technical advice, advocacy efforts, and preservation education programs.

Hickory Landmarks Society owns and operates Maple Grove, the oldest standing frame house in Hickory; and the J. Summie Propst House, one of the most architecturally unique houses in the city. Both are restored to their original glory and are open to the public.

Each year area schoolchildren tour Propst House and nearly 1,000 fourth-graders enjoy spring Heritage Days at Maple Grove. Both events are free of charge and provide an opportunity for the students to learn about life in Catawba County in the late 19th Century.

Houk’s Chapel, an 1888 frame chapel in Fairview Cemetery, is the most recent addition to the sites owned by the organization. HLS also actively collects and maintains an archive of materials pertaining to the history of the area, which is accessible for public use.

The organization depends on support from the community in order to maintain its properties, educate young people, and provide quality programming. Plans for the coming year feature an historic sites bus trip, the annual poinsettia sale, and the Romance of the Home and Garden tour in the spring of 2023. Membership benefits include discount merchandise, a quarterly newsletter and other mailings full of preservation-related news and more.

Membership levels begin at $35. For more information about membership in the Hickory Landmarks Society or its programs, contact HLS at 828-322-4731 or visit www.hickorylandmarks.org.

Hickory Landmarks Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.