HICKORY — Local historian Richard Eller will give an overview of his latest publication, "Well-Crafted: The History of the Western North Carolina Furniture Industry," at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

The book is a meticulously researched and comprehensive volume that tells the story of the rise and fall, along with a revival, of the furniture industry.

Eller is a historian whose work on regional history has included award-winning documentaries and books on a variety of historic subjects. He writes a weekly history column for Focus magazine and serves as the historian-in-residence for the Historical Association of Catawba County. He is currently executive director of Redhawk Publications, a book-publishing initiative of CVCC, where he teaches as a professor of history.

A book signing will follow Eller's presentation. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. A number of the images in the book are from the archival collection of Hickory Landmarks Society. Some of the archival materials will be on display.

This book talk will be held at Maple Grove, 542 Second St. NE, Hickory. The public is welcome to attend this free event. For more information, call the Hickory Landmarks Society at 828-322-4731.

