Hickory Landmarks Society campaign underway

HICKORY — The Hickory Landmarks Society has launched its annual membership drive, which runs until Oct. 14.

HLS is the only organization in the city whose purpose is “to lead the community in the protection of historically and architecturally significant neighborhoods, landmarks and cultural traditions.”

Founded in 1968, HLS continues to be at the forefront of historic preservation efforts in Hickory. Numerous century-old buildings owe their survival to the Hickory Landmarks Society. Many property owners have benefited from technical advice, advocacy efforts and preservation education programs.

The Hickory Landmarks Society has an extensive collection of Hickory’s history which is made available for research. The organization traditionally holds educational events such as Heritage Days at Maple Grove for nearly 1,000 local fourth-graders, group tours for adults, lectures and bus tours. Historic properties owned by Hickory Landmarks Society, Maple Grove and the J. Summie Propst House Museum, are open for tours on a regular basis free of charge. The 1893 Houk’s Chapel is open by appointment. Members receive early notice of events and programs. Membership levels begin at $35.

For more information about membership in the Hickory Landmarks Society and its programs, contact the organization at 828-322-4731 or visit its updated website www.hickorylandmarks.org.