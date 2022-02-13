Hickory Kiwanis hosts Carolinas District governor

HICKORY — The Hickory Kiwanis meeting of Feb. 8 featured a program arranged by Past Carolinas District of Kiwanis International Governor Bill Wiggs, who presented current Carolinas District Governor Joe Crostic.
A crowd of Kiwanians and guests were on hand to welcome Crostic to Hickory. Crostic congratulated the Hickory club for their recent 100-year anniversary, presented his goals for the year, and officially installed four of five new Kiwanis members.
Crostic is a member of the South Port-Oak Island Kiwanis Club. After sharing his goals for the district and clubs, Crostic called up the newest members with their sponsors for recognition and installation. The five newest members of the Hickory Kiwanis are: Don Edwards, who came from the South San Francisco Kiwanis Club, sponsored by Bruce Blackburn; Sharon and Jon Snellings, sponsored by Danny Seaver; Terry Creasman, sponsored by Bill Wiggs; and the return of Cole Setzer, a previous member who resigned due to military service and chose to return after his stint in the military. The Hickory Kiwanis welcomes these new members and continues to work on increasing the membership with a goal of 15 new members for the 2021-2022 year.
Before the meeting was over, Hickory City Councilman and Kiwanian Danny Seaver in the absence of Mayor and Kiwanian Hank Guess, presented a key to the city for his service to children through Kiwanis and leadership for the Carolinas District which covers the states of North Carolina and South Carolina.
The Kiwanis Club of Hickory meets at the First United Methodist Church every Friday. Anyone interested in more information or attending a Hickory Kiwanis meeting should contact a Kiwanian or call Seaver at 828-322-5155 to leave a message, or email dwseaver@aol.com with “Kiwanis” in the subject line.