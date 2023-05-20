HICKORY — Landon Lane, treasurer of the Hickory Kiwanis Foundation, Inc., at the last meeting of the Hickory Kiwanis Club announced the following students have been awarded scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.

Awardees were selected from their applications, recommendations from local school counselors, and interview process by members of the Hickory Kiwanis Foundation board. The students are listed with the school to be attending and their potential graduation date.

Renewable scholarships (up to four years) were awarded to: Jatianna Dee (Catawba College 2027); Melvin Dula (Appalachian State University 2027); Jocelyn Main (Appalachian State University 2027); Rebekah Norwood (CVCC 2025).

Merit Scholar Awards (one year): Olivia East (University of South Carolina 2027); Madyson Brennan (CVCC 2027); Steven Yang (CVCC 2027).

Zahra Baker Memorial Scholar: Madeline G Allen (Lenoir-Rhyne University 2027).

These new Kiwanis Scholarship recipients will join those who are receiving renewable scholarships from prior years for a total of 19 students attending several different colleges and universities this year with the help of the Hickory Kiwanis Foundation.

For more information on the Hickory Kiwanis Foundation or the Hickory Kiwanis Club you may contact Danny Seaver at 828-322-5155 or dwseaver@aol.com. This month, the Kiwanis Club of Hickory is celebrating 102 years of service to the children of the community and the world.