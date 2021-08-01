 Skip to main content
Hickory Kiwanis donation in memory of Helen Devlin
Hickory Kiwanis donation in memory of Helen Devlin

Shown, from left, are Matthew Troy, Western Piedmont Symphony's music director and conductor; Ingrid Keller, the symphony's executive director; Bruce Blackburn, Hickory Kiwanis Club secretary; and Danny Seaver, acting president of the Hickory Kiwanis Club.

HICKORY — During a recent meeting, the Hickory Kiwanis Club presented a check to the Western Piedmont Symphony in memory of Western Piedmont Symphony board member and former Hickory Kiwanis Club President Helen Devlin.

Kiwanis Club members characterized Devlin, who died last year, as a pillar of the community who served in many capacities throughout the Hickory area, especially in ways that benefited children and children’s programs.

