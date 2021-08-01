Hickory Kiwanis donation in memory of Helen Devlin

HICKORY — During a recent meeting, the Hickory Kiwanis Club presented a check to the Western Piedmont Symphony in memory of Western Piedmont Symphony board member and former Hickory Kiwanis Club President Helen Devlin.
Kiwanis Club members characterized Devlin, who died last year, as a pillar of the community who served in many capacities throughout the Hickory area, especially in ways that benefited children and children’s programs.
