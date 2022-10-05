Hickory Kiwanis Club supports Special Olympics

HICKORY — The Hickory Kiwanis partnered with the Catawba County Special Olympics to volunteer at three Crawdads’ games this past summer to raise funds for the Special Olympics’ programs for the Special Olympians.

The partnership allowed the Kiwanis to add to what the Special Olympics team raised. At a recent meeting, the Hickory Kiwanis Club presented a check for $3,500 to the Catawba Special Olympics visitors’ leader, Susan Bazzle, and assistant Scott Broome, who is also a Kiwanian.

The groups enjoyed working together to support such a worthy cause as evidenced from the comments from some of the Olympians attending the meeting. These young athletes are serious about their competitiveness and look forward to competing in the future Special Olympics competitions.

For more information about the Hickory Kiwanis Club, contact Danny Seaver at 828-322-5155 or dwseaver@aol.com. The Hickory Kiwanis continue a mission of “Serving the Children of the World and Our Community” since 1921 here in Hickory and beyond.