Hickory Kiwanis Club marks a century of service

The Hickory Kiwanis Foundation Scholars Program now awards four new scholarships worth $12,000 to be distributed over four years at $3,000 each year, plus two merit scholarships for $1,000, and two Zahra Baker scholarships for college students with disabilities for $1,000. The scholarships are based on merit, academics, service and need. There are approximately 40 students under scholarship each year.

In the late 1960s, after a visit by Hickory Parks and Recreation Director Tom Howard stressing the need for more parks, the Hickory Kiwanis contributed funding for Kiwanis Park in the Kenworth Neighborhood.

Then, in 2012, upon the death of 10-year-old Zahra Baker in late 2010 and the urging of former Mayor Rudy Wright, the Kiwanis Clubs and its foundation went into fundraising and building mode once again to create the Zahra Baker All Childrens’ Playground at Kiwanis Park by raising nearly $250,000 and contributing many hundreds of man hours to build, which was a joint effort from support and work from the community.

Two years later, in 2014, Hickory Kiwanis partnered with the city of Hickory to build the Charles D. Dixon Splash Pad addition to Kiwanis Park.

Kiwanis Park has become a regional destination and a big favorite of Hickory residents.