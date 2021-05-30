Hickory Kiwanis Club marks a century of service

The Kiwanis Club of Hickory is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year, and was honored during a recent Hickory City Council meeting when Mayor Hank Guess presented the organization a proclamation designating May as Kiwanis Month in the city.
The Kiwanis Club of Hickory was chartered by the Salisbury club on May 12, 1921, with 63 members. The first president was LeRoy Franklin Abernethy. The Hickory Kiwanis sponsored the Newton Kiwanis Club in 1921, the Lenoir Kiwanis Club in 1923, and the Kiwanis Club of Western Catawba County in 1968.
Almost immediately, the Hickory Kiwanis joined with other civic leaders and manually built a wooden fence around the Lenoir-Rhyne College athletic field in the summer of 1921. The earliest fundraising project was the building of a number of residences on what is now Seventh Street NW between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue under the supervision of J.A. “Alf” Moretz, Earl Carr and George E. Bisanar, all charter members in 1921. The profits went toward the first scholarships and other worthwhile projects for the 1920s through the early 1930s.
In 1925, Hickory Kiwanis created the Baxter Gillian Memorial Scholarship for an LR football player who died from injuries suffered in a game.
A scholarship for young women was created in honor of longtime Kiwanis member and pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.E. Monroe, in 1927. He went on to be the president of Lenoir-Rhyne College from 1934-1949.
In the early 1930s, Hickory Kiwanis started the Loy Bolick Memorial Milk Fund, which supplied undernourished school children in all the Hickory Public Schools and continued until the 1940s, when the U.S. government started child nutrition programs.
In the early 1950s, Kiwanis President John A. Clark led the club to create a college loan program, starting with one for Walter E. Leonard, to study at UNC Chapel Hill and Bowman-Gray School of Medicine. He returned to serve the citizens of Hickory and Longview for many years. The repayment of loans allowed other young people to benefit from the Kiwanis Scholarship Loan Program, totaling over $22,000 through the 1960s, almost $500,000 in today’s dollars.
The Thomas P. Pruitt Scholarship for higher education in theology was created in 1960. Pruitt was Kiwanis president in 1938 after serving as the Carolinas District governor in 1931.
Several Hickory Kiwanians helped incorporate the Piedmont Foundation to channel financial aid to Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1946. Many members have served on its board.
The Hickory Kiwanis also chartered Key Clubs at Hickory, St. Stephens, Fred T. Foard and Hildebran High Schools.
With the creation of the Western Catawba Kiwanis Club in early 1968, the two clubs jointly created the Hickory Kiwanis Foundation to handle scholarship and other funding. The foundation charter was drafted by longtime Kiwanian Charles D. Dixon and adopted April 17, 1969, and approved by the IRS. Since 1969, the Hickory Kiwanis Foundation has awarded over $1 million in scholarships and awards.
The Hickory Kiwanis Foundation Scholars Program now awards four new scholarships worth $12,000 to be distributed over four years at $3,000 each year, plus two merit scholarships for $1,000, and two Zahra Baker scholarships for college students with disabilities for $1,000. The scholarships are based on merit, academics, service and need. There are approximately 40 students under scholarship each year.
In the late 1960s, after a visit by Hickory Parks and Recreation Director Tom Howard stressing the need for more parks, the Hickory Kiwanis contributed funding for Kiwanis Park in the Kenworth Neighborhood.
Then, in 2012, upon the death of 10-year-old Zahra Baker in late 2010 and the urging of former Mayor Rudy Wright, the Kiwanis Clubs and its foundation went into fundraising and building mode once again to create the Zahra Baker All Childrens’ Playground at Kiwanis Park by raising nearly $250,000 and contributing many hundreds of man hours to build, which was a joint effort from support and work from the community.
Two years later, in 2014, Hickory Kiwanis partnered with the city of Hickory to build the Charles D. Dixon Splash Pad addition to Kiwanis Park.
Kiwanis Park has become a regional destination and a big favorite of Hickory residents.
Other successful fundraisers were the Annual Travel and Adventure Series (Kiwanis Travelogue) 1972 into the early 1990s, and the dogwood and azalea sales in the 1960s through the late 1980s, which helped beautify Hickory as well as raise funds to serve area youth programs.
Living up to the old motto of Kiwanis International, “We Build,” the Hickory Kiwanis created the flag court as a 1976 USA Bicentennial memorial on the redevelopment of the Union Square pedestrian mall in downtown Hickory.
The Kiwanis motto eventually became: “Serving the Children of the World” in 2005.
Many continuous programs supported by the Hickory club include Kiwanis sponsored youth programs such as Terrific Kids, Hickory High School Key Club, CVCC Circle K Club, and LRU Circle K Club.
The Hickory Kiwanis also supports The Salvation Army through the Boys & Girls Club, the annual Salvation Army Kettle Program, kids to annual 4-H Camps, and scholastic awards at Hickory, Fred T. Foard and St. Stephens high schools.
The organization provides every third-grader in Catawba County with a dictionary every year.
Several structures standing around Hickory are named for past Hickory Kiwanis members such as L.P. Frans, Elbert Ivey, P.E. Monroe and Julian Whitener. Seven Hickory mayors, five Hickory council members, five Hickory city attorneys, 12 Catawba Chamber of Commerce presidents, 13 Catawba County Red Cross chairs, 10 United Way presidents, two Hickory Public Schools superintendents, two Hickory city managers, and many other community leaders have been members of the Kiwanis Club of Hickory.