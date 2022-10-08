Hickory Kiwanis Club installs new officers

HICKORY — The Kiwanis year begins Oct. 1 every year, so it was time to induct the new board and officers for the 2022-2023 Kiwanis year at Hickory Kiwanis Clulb's Oct. 4 meeting.

After Carl Starnes, president, opened the meeting and handled his last official duties, Steve Aaron stepped to the podium to thank Starnes for his dedicated service and outstanding performance during the first year of the merger of the Western Catawba Kiwanis and the Hickory Kiwanis into the latter.

Every year is different, but the pandemic and reopening along with the merger presented many added challenges that were worked out to become a successful year. After retiring Starnes as president, Aaron reminded everyone that the retiring president serves on the board in the immediate past president role.

Aaron then proceeded to swear in the new board followed by installing the offices of secretary, treasurer, vice president and then the new president, Larry Clark.

Past President Starnes handed the gavel over to Clark, who shared some of his goals for the new year before he wielded his gavel to ring the bell to adjourn.

The new officers and board for the 2022-2023 Kiwanis year in the picture are Treasurer Rick Hammer, Secretary David Maccall, President Larry Clark, Vice President Mark Walters, board member Danny Seaver, Assistant Treasurer Steve Aaron, board member Mack McLeod, Immediate Past President Carl Starnes, and board member Marc St. Germaine. Not pictured are board member Dennis Smart and Co-Secretary Bruce Blackburn.

For more information on the Hickory Kiwanis Club, contact Seaver at 828-322-5155 or dwseaver@aol.com.