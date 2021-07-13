Hickory is one of nation's Best Places to Live, according to US News & World Report ranking

Hickory’s prime location – just an hour’s drive from Charlotte to the south and Asheville to the west – helped the city make U.S. News & World Report’s latest list of “Best Places to Live.”

Hickory ranked No. 52 out of 150 cities.

Among the seven in North Carolina that made the list, Hickory is the smallest, with only Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Asheville ranked higher.

The report says cities it identified had to have good value, be desirable, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life.

The breakdown of N.C. cities making the cut:

No. 2: Raleigh-Durham

No. 20: Charlotte

No. 46: Winston-Salem

No. 48: Asheville

No. 52: Hickory

No. 94: Greensboro

No. 142: Fayetteville