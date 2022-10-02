Hickory Hyundai dealership getting multi-million dollar renovation

The Paramount Hyundai dealership in Hickory is getting a facelift, and two electric vehicle charging stations.

As Paramount Automotive Group saw more demand for Hyundai cars, the need for improvements to the 1960s-era building grew, Paramount Chief Operating Officer Nick Kincaid said. The building has housed Paramount’s Hyundai branch since 2008.

“The Hyundai brand is getting more elevated. It’s getting more attention,” he said.

Work started in August to gut the upper level of the building, where the showroom and offices were. The building is at the corner of U.S. Highway 70 and South Center Street.

Behind paint and drywall, demolition revealed blue paint on brick walls dating to the building’s original occupant, a Volkswagen dealership. The walls also had painted Volkswagen emblems, Kincaid said.

The dealership is still open while work continues.

Over the next nine months, the showrooms and sales area will get new offices, a new showroom floor and tall glass walls providing a clear view of cars on the showroom floor. The new look will be modern and inviting, Kincaid said. The goal is to improve the customer experience, an important part of the car sales business, he said.

The remodel of the showroom and sales area is estimated at a $1 million construction cost, according to building permits.

The dealership will also get two high-speed vehicle charging stations, Kincaid said. The 62.5-kilowatt stations will be used more and more as electric vehicles become more popular, he said. He expects the chargers will draw people driving through to stop and charge in Hickory.

The renovations aren’t limited to the front end of the business. The service garage behind the building and workspaces on the lower floors of the building are getting a refresh as well. That work is estimated at $1.4 million.

More corporate offices will be added to the service building, Kincaid said.

“We’re making a facility we can really grow in,” Kincaid said.

The work is expected to be finished by June 2023, he said.