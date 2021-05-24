 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory Hub offers work space to grant recipients
0 comments

Hickory Hub offers work space to grant recipients

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hub

CVCC Small Business Center's Jeff Neuville is shown with Hickory Hub co-owner Lorie Street at Hickory Hub open house on May 20.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — The Hickory Hub is partnering with Catawba Valley Community College's Everyday Entrepreneur Venture Fund (EEVF) to provide grant recipients from the program with work space for their business starts.

The college's EEVF program provides grants to support CVCC students and recent graduates by helping them to start their own business with grants of up to $5,000.

The Hickory Hub will provide grant recipients with access to a Hub Flex Desk and other Hub amenities for up to three months to assist with their business start.

The Hickory Hub is a co-working space offering a variety of space options for entrepreneurs and businesses, including flexible spaces, dedicated spaces, and private offices. The Hub is located in downtown Hickory at 375 Main Ave. NE. For more information visit http://thehickoryhub.com.

Catawba Valley Community College's EEVF program was created with the support of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship. The next EEVF grant cycle will begin in the fall of 2021. Contact the CVCC Small Business Center at http://sbc.cvcc.edu for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi focus of SCOTUS abortion case

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert