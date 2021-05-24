Hickory Hub offers work space to grant recipients

HICKORY — The Hickory Hub is partnering with Catawba Valley Community College's Everyday Entrepreneur Venture Fund (EEVF) to provide grant recipients from the program with work space for their business starts.

The college's EEVF program provides grants to support CVCC students and recent graduates by helping them to start their own business with grants of up to $5,000.

The Hickory Hub will provide grant recipients with access to a Hub Flex Desk and other Hub amenities for up to three months to assist with their business start.

The Hickory Hub is a co-working space offering a variety of space options for entrepreneurs and businesses, including flexible spaces, dedicated spaces, and private offices. The Hub is located in downtown Hickory at 375 Main Ave. NE. For more information visit http://thehickoryhub.com.

Catawba Valley Community College's EEVF program was created with the support of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship. The next EEVF grant cycle will begin in the fall of 2021. Contact the CVCC Small Business Center at http://sbc.cvcc.edu for more information.