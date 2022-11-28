Hickory hosts Ultimate Frisbee event; 10 teams from across region competed

In mid-November, the city of Hickory was the site of an Ultimate Frisbee tournament — something city leaders hope will be the first of many.

Hurricane Ian forced the cancellation of the original event, planned for Charlotte, in October.

“A local Ultimate Frisbee team here in Hickory let us know that Charlotte Ultimate was struggling to reschedule the tournament on short notice,” said Mark Seaman, director of the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department. “Our staff assisted by offering the fields at Henry Fork River Park and provided a strong argument that Hickory’s facilities and central location would make for a great alternate location.”

The tournament, organized by Charlotte Ultimate, brought 10 teams from across North and South Carolina to Hickory for a two-day competition.

“Our mission is to bring more events like these to Hickory. We all benefit when visitors stay in our hotels and eat in our restaurants,” said Seaman. He said the tournament brought up to 200 visitors to Hickory.

A tournament with 50 teams is in the works for June, Sports Tourism Coordinator Jeff Taylor said this week.

Taylor said the city aims to broaden its scope with events that last more than one day.

The captain of the Hickory Switch team, Dylan Lipps, said: “Despite it being a cold weekend, it was still a great time. We were excited to be a part of this tournament in our own backyard.”

Hickory has seen growth in the Ultimate Frisbee scene. The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, in partnership with the local Ultimate Frisbee team, hosts a regular meetup Tuesday evenings at Civitan Park, welcoming new and experienced players.

“We’ve had it on our radar for some time, and the Ultimate community in Hickory was part of the reason why we were competitive to host this tournament,” said Seaman.

To learn more about playing Ultimate Frisbee in Hickory, check out the Facebook group or Instagram page Hickory Ultimate Frisbee.