 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory hosts My Furry Valentine event at dog park
0 Comments

Hickory hosts My Furry Valentine event at dog park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department invites community members to bring their furry valentines to Fairbrook Optimist Dog Park on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lots of puppy love.

My Furry Valentine is a family-friendly, canine-centered free event that will offer valentine pet photos by Montana Canter, dog vendors, food trucks, and socializing with other dogs.

All participants must follow dog park guidelines, which are posted at the park and online at https://www.hickorync.gov/fairbrook-optimist-dog-park, at all times during the event.

Fairbrook Optimist Dog Park is located at 1560 Fourth Ave. SE in Hickory.

For more information about the event, contact Yadil Sanchez or Lisa Miller at 828-328-3997.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The history of Groundhog Day you may not know

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert