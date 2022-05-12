Hickory hospitals earn top safety ratings; scored below average in some areas

Hickory’s two hospitals earned top safety grades.

The Leapfrog Group gave both Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center “A” hospital safety grades for spring 2022. The rankings are on an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” “F” scale and are based on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients.

The areas where hospital scores fell below average included MRSA infection rates, blood infections in ICU patients and deaths from serious treatable complications.

CVMC has received an “A” rating since the fall of 2016, the hospital said in a release. The ratings are published twice a year.

“Patients, above all else, want to feel safe in a hospital,” Catawba Valley Health System President and CEO Eddie Beard said in a release. “We have exceptional staff and protocols in place to ensure that patient safety remains our very top priority every day. It’s a great testament to the women and men of our organization to earn this distinction even as we continued to fight through the pandemic. And it’s an honor to show our community that we will not compromise on this commitment.”

Frye received two “B” rating in 2021, an “A” rating in the fall of 2020, a “C” rating in the spring of 2020, a “C” rating in the fall of 2019 and a “B” rating in the spring of 2019, according to The Leapfrog Group.

The recent “A” rating is a credit to the hospital’s teamwork, Philip Greene, chief medical officer at Frye, said in a press release.

“Safe, patient-centered care is a priority for our medical staff, executive leadership, board members, clinical leaders and all hospital staff,” Greene said in the release. “One of our high-five guiding principles is delivering high-quality patient care. Receiving an ‘A’ grade from the Leapfrog organization is a testament that our team is delivering on our promise.”

The grades are based on hospital information from July 2018 to December 2019 and a Leapfrog survey on hospital-reported information from October to December 2019 and July 2020 to March 2021.

Both hospitals scored above average in most safety areas. During the surveyed period, neither hospital saw any instances of objects left in patients during surgery or instances of air or gas bubbles in patients’ blood. Both hospitals got top scores for hand washing, effective leadership and having enough qualified nurses, among other areas.

There were some safety areas in which the hospitals scored below average.

From July 2018 to December 2019, 17% of CVMC’s surgical patients who had a serious, treatable complication after surgery died — 174 in every 1,000. The best hospital ranking saw 95 patients die per every 1,000 with serious, treatable complications, according to Leapfrog. The average was 160 deaths per 1,000 patients.

During the time period, Frye saw 170 patients die per every 1,000 surgical patients who had a serious, treatable complication after surgery. That’s about 17%, as well.

Both Frye and CMVC scored below average on MRSA infections compared to other hospitals ranked by Leapfrog. Both hospitals also saw more blood infections in ICU patients than expected for their patient numbers during the studied time period, according to Leapfrog. The hospitals scored below the average of other hospitals.

CVMC saw more urinary tract infections than expected for a hospital its size and ranked below average for that ranking, according to Leapfrog.

CVMC monitors the metrics every day and reacts to any incidents or changes, CVMC Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Michelle Lusk said.

“When a change occurs in any of those areas, performance improvement committees comprised of staff and physicians meet to determine any areas of concern and develop protocols, checklists and action plans to address any of those fluctuations,” Lusk said in an email. “In fact, the prompt attention given to any measure that may need improvement is the primary reason we have been able achieve the highest possible rating for 12 consecutive reporting periods.”

The outdated data doesn’t always reflect the hospital’s latest practices, but Frye still uses the Leapfrog report as they monitor safety in the hospital, Director of Marketing and Communications Ann Metz said.

Frye uses more up-to-date data to inform their safety practices, Metz said. Frye has made more recent efforts to improve safety since the time some of the Leapfrog safety data covers. The hospital has added more shift reports and debriefs, daily visual checks of all central lines in patients, patient safety rounds, more accountability, increased focus on hand hygiene, nursing quality safety meetings and a performance improvement team.

“With the help of our leadership, physicians and staff, we have implemented these leading practices and made them our norms, which has enhanced our ability to deliver safe, quality care,” Metz said.

