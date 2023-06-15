City Walk Stroll

The City Walk Stroll in downtown Hickory was rescheduled for Saturday. The stroll will be from 4-8 p.m.

The stroll starts at the parking lot for the Lowes Foods City Park and continues down the City Walk to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church at 629 8th St. NE.

Along the way, attendees can enjoy arts and crafts, music, pop-up sales, food trucks, games, a chance to meet Lenoir-Rhyne University football players, face painting and more.

The Lowes Foods City Park is located on the 300 block of Main Avenue NW.

Concert at Shooters Lounge

The country band Corey Hunt and The Wise will be performing on Friday at Shooters Lounge in Viewmont.

The concert will begin at 9 p.m.

Shooters Lounge is at 2149 N. Center St. in Hickory.

Tom Petty tribute

A Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band called The Wildflowers will perform at the hum on Saturday. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Presenting a stunningly accurate tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Wildflowers band has toured the country for more than seven years performing at festivals, night clubs and major concert venues.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 before the show date or for $25 on the day of the show. To purchase tickets, visit thehum.live.

The address for the hum is 227 Second Ave. SW.

Guns N’ Roses tribute

Nighttrain will perform at Wayneo’s Silver Bullet in Mountain View on Friday.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. Nighttrain is a Guns N’ Roses tribute band.

Wayneo’s Silver Bullet is at 5172 S. N.C. 127.