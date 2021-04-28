 Skip to main content
Hickory home damaged by fire on Wednesday afternoon
A residential fire on 14th Avenue SW Wednesday afternoon brought out firefighters from Hickory and Long View.

Catawba County EMS also responded.

Reports from the scene indicated there was no one home at the time of the fire.

There were no damage estimates available Wednesday afternoon.

