Keller will present an update from the United Arts Council and will give an overview of how they work as a local arts agency within Catawba County and in their connection to the state network. She will also give information about resources that the United Arts Council offers, particularly the grants. Keller will also discuss the United Arts Fund and how it supports the Historical Association of Catawba County and share about the Economic Impact Study. Keller will also include information about the resources that they offer, as well as the state of cultural affairs in our creative community.