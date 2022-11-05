 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hickory Hikers to meet for program at Riverbend Park

  • 0

HICKORY — Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department and Hickory Public Library have teamed up to bring you the Hickory Hikers hiking club.

The club's next adventure is Saturday, Nov. 12, at Riverbend Park, where participants will hike in and plein air paint. Plein air painting is the practice of painting landscapes outside in nature. Participants need to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on and carry it with them to the meadow. All painting supplies will be provided.

This event will be held at Riverbend Park’s special event gate, located at 7490 Riverbend Road, Claremont.This club is open to hikers of all ages and experience levels. Children under the age of 13 are required to be accompanied by an adult. Participation is free, but registration is required, and space is limited. Register with the Hickory Parks & Recreation Department.

People are also reading…

For more details about the hike, call Austin Cheek at 828-328-3997 or call the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 828-304-0500. To register call 828-328-3997 or sign up online https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs .

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert