Hickory Hikers to meet at park in Valdese

HICKORY — Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department and the Hickory Public Library have teamed up to bring you Hickory's newest hiking club. The next meeting of Hickory Hikers is Saturday, June 18, at 9:30 a.m. at Valdese Lakeside Park.

This club is open to hikers of all ages and experience levels. Children under the age of 13 are required to be accompanied by an adult. Participation is free, but registration is required, and space is limited.

If you would like more information, call Austin Cheek at 828-328-3997 or call the library at 828-304-0500. Valdese Lakeside Park is located at 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive NE, Valdese. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-328-3997 or sign up online https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/hickory-hikers-club/2022-06-18/