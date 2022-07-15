Hickory Hikers club to meet at Riverbend Park

CONOVER — Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department and the Hickory Public Library have teamed up to bring you Hickory's newest hiking club, the Hickory Hikers.

The club's next meeting is Saturday, July 23, at 9 a.m. at Riverbend Park in Conover. A park ranger from Catawba County Parks will lead the hike. This club is open to hikers of all ages and experience levels. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Participation is free, but registration is required, and space is limited.

If you would like more information, call Austin Cheek at 828-328-3997 or call the library at 828-304-0500. Riverbend Park is located at 6700 NC-16, Conover, N.C. 28613. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-328-3997 or sign up online https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/hickory-hikers-club/2022-06-18/ .