Hickory High's Rice named NC French Teacher of the Year

Heidi Rice, left, receives her award from Lisa Bartels.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY —Heidi Rice, a French teacher at Hickory High School, was selected by the NC-American Association of Teachers of French as the North Carolina French Teacher of the Year.

The announcement of Rice's win took place during the NC-AATF business meeting at the NC Convention of the Foreign Language Association.

"We are so proud of Heidi Rice," said HHS Principal Rebecca Tuttle. "We have always known that Mrs. Rice was a fabulous teacher of the French language; but now, the entire state of North Carolina knows just how amazing she is. And we have her teaching right here in Hickory."

Rice is married to Chris Rice, an English teacher at HHS and they are parents of Hickory High and Emory University graduate, Sophia Rice, who works in international private enterprise.

In recognition of her new title, Rice received a plaque from the president of NC-AATF, Lisa Bartels.

