Chris and Heidi Rice are high school sweethearts, but not in the traditional sense.

The two met at Hickory High School. Chris taught English and literature courses. Heidi taught French. Their offices were across from one another, Chris said, and it was their musical backgrounds and a love for coffee that brought them together.

“We tell people we met in high school,” Chris joked.

Heidi added, “We’re high school sweethearts of a different kind.”

The two still teach at Hickory High School and travel the world together.

Both enjoy learning languages, traveling and studying other cultures. The two are also passionate about education and their students. Ultimately, both said they want students to know that they matter and there is always hope for the future.

The rest of the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How were you raised?

Chris: My parents were musicians, and they were in bands a lot during my childhood, so I was used to practices and gigs, and things like that. I was raised to be into music, as well. I play the piano, the tenor saxophone and the flute. And I sang. So, we are a musical family.

Heidi: My dad was a chemistry professor and my mom stayed home with us. She also taught preschool sometimes. They were both very musical, so I sang at choir and played the flute and piano.

Chris: The flute was the first excuse we had to get together. We got together to play flute, but it was really just a ploy.

Where does your love of languages come from?

Heidi: I grew up with an interest in the world because my family traveled a lot. We drove around the U.S. We didn’t travel internationally. My dad was a professor who had a lot of international students, so he was always talking about them. Sometimes he would invite them over for dinners and stuff like that, especially if they had family far away. My aunt and uncle lived in Nigeria for many years, and three of my cousins were born there. And I just always had an interest in languages. I don’t know why, but I always wanted to learn languages. So, I had a chance finally in ninth grade to take a language. I took French and later went to France. While I was in France, I saved the money I was supposed to use for my lunches and used it to travel. Because you can get student discounts and trains are everywhere, so I went as many places as I could when I lived in France that year.

Chris: I took French in high school and just naturally liked it and did pretty well in it. Where I came from was very rural and I didn’t travel very much. As a kid, we had a big trip where the Junior Beta Club went to New York, and that was really awesome for me. But since I have been with Heidi, the traveling began.

Where is your favorite place you’ve gone together?

Chris: Vietnam was spectacular for me. It was so different from anywhere I had ever been, and it was eye-opening. I taught a Vietnamese novel (“Paradise of the Blind” by Duong Thu Huong) in the International Baccalaureate (IB program) course I was teaching, about a young Vietnamese woman in the ’80s, when communism was really strong there.

There were things in the novel like street vendors and cyclos, the little buggy things, and the food was really featured in that novel. When we went to Vietnam, the communist history was really there, and (you could see) how it affected the people. How it made them paranoid to be happy, or paranoid to have anything. People would hide stuff so they didn’t get in trouble, and they would sneak food in.

If people heard their neighbors chopping chicken, they would tell on them because they weren’t supposed to have (that), because everything was rationed. So, it was all that in my head (from reading the book), and it was just so awesome to go and have such a superb tour guide. He loved his country.

Heidi: His parents had lived through communism, so he had such an amazing perspective to share on the trajectory that the country has been on, and things that we weren’t taught in the U.S. about Vietnam, and the whole situation with communism. And the amazing thing is that our tour guide had once served as an interpreter for the author of “Paradise of the Blind.”

Chris: We got to go to places that you wouldn’t normally go because our tour guide had connections. We actually went on little side trips into people’s homes. And they served us tea and we got to see how they live, and I just thought that was so valuable. It wasn’t the big, tourist thing.

Heidi: And talk about a small world, we were on a boat getting ready to go out on a tour of the lake where they have those big mountains that rise straight out of the water, and in the boat right next to us was a Hickory High student our daughter’s age, who we had both taught.

What motivates you?

Chris: I won’t speak for Heidi, but I think we both are motivated by helping these kids. Because, so often, our kids have terrible situations at home. They don’t have support (and) they don’t have anyone to love them properly. I think it’s important to have adults in your life who model what a good life is and what good people are and how to care for people.

Heidi: I love being able to provide a safe place and build community in the classroom and help the kids develop their confidence and discover that they can do it. And just being their cheerleaders. We have such wonderful students, and Hickory High is so diverse.

We both love the diversity. When you walk in, you see languages on the ceiling. We usually have anywhere from 14 to 20 different languages represented in the building, and we’ve got a diverse population from all other kinds of cultures and countries and religions, and it’s wonderful to all be together.

Chris: And we celebrate that.

How do you want students to remember you?

Heidi: As somebody who loved them and was excited to see them and believed in them. Somebody who saw the potential in them.

Chris: Somebody who saw them as good, saw them as capable and saw them as worthy of love.