The prize money amounts for first and second places have been corrected to $300 and $200, respectively.

HICKORY — On March 2, Jordan Ledford, the executive director at the Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, visited Hickory High School to present students in Career & Technical Education (CTE) Marketing teacher Alanda Johnson’s class first-, second- and third-place prizes for their Distracted Driving Billboard Contest.

The contest, sponsored by the Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, was open to all high school students in Catawba County. Students could work together in groups of up to five or individually. The contest aimed to bring greater awareness to the issue of crashes caused by distracted driving.