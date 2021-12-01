Hickory High students prepare Thanksgiving feast

Hickory High students who are enrolled in Tammy Nelson's Family and Consumer Science Class are learning all about foods and nutrition, as well as service to others.

In recent preparation for serving their guests from the HHS office and faculty, the students put into action many of their newly-learned skills, including safety and sanitation, reading and adjusting recipes, using timetables and the importance in meal preparation, measuring, weighing, equivalents, kitchen equipment, cooking terms and techniques, and teamwork.

The end result was delicious Thanksgiving dishes prepared for their guests. The students also acquired new skills to share with their families and to use, one day, as independent adults.