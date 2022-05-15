Hickory High students build dugout covers

HICKORY — Larry Mallonee has always found great carpentry projects for his students. Some community members might remember the high-end dog houses that his students built with insulated walls and master-roofing.

This spring, his students at Hickory High School built covers for the athletic dugouts, providing school athletes with some shield from the sun and perhaps even a light rain.

With the support of Looper Construction and the Hickory Public Schools Maintenance Department, the students jumped in to complete the dugouts. One dugout needed roofing shingles, but the other demanded heavier construction.

"The students learned about putting on ceiling joists (what holds a room onto a building) and the use of proper hardware to complete that task," said Mallonee. Among their newly-learned skills, the students cut angles on joists to match the pitch of the roof, measured proper spacing of the joists and they used different hand and power tools to complete the job.

The students discovered the term "box in" on this type of structure and how to place sheathing (plywood) on the structure to support roofing materials, said Mallonee. They trimmed out the structure while gaining proper use of power, hand and pneumatic tools. Safety is key.

"The students also learned how to properly use a ladder and they worked with the placement of tar paper as the underlayment for the shingles before using the pneumatic nail gun to install the shingles," said Mallonee.

"I am very proud of all of the students in my class. They worked hard and everyone had to be involved in all aspects of the building phase. Some cut the lumber to length with the correct angles but they also helped to properly place the lumber. Everyone was able to use all of the tools, both hand and power-operated. The diversity of the class shows that your gender or ethnicity has nothing to do with your ability to learn how to build things," said Mallonee. "I have two students who are enrolled in the Catawba Apprenticeship Program with one more trying to get in. A couple of my students help their fathers who are in the construction trades now.

"You know how kids can be. They don't always want to admit they learned something until long after they have left your class. That being said, I have had a few of them admit that they have learned a lot by doing this project," added Mallonee.

Mallonee, a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1973, and in Vietnam during those years (1970 to 1971), spent 13 years as a technology instructor at Northview Middle before his retirement in 2017. He was later asked to take over the same program at Grandview Middle and also assisted with computer classes. A "jack of all trades," Mallonee also helped with the automotive classes at Hickory High until taking over the HHS carpentry program.

At the close of this school year, Mallonee will retire from public service, but not from completing projects. In retirement, Mallonee will continue to share his skills — both with home projects and community endeavors.

"We will miss Larry Mallonee as he retires from public service, but we are deeply grateful for the life lessons that he has shared with so many students. We wish Larry the very best," said HHS Principal, Rebecca Tuttle.

The students who worked on the dugout covers include:

Carpentry 2

Steven Gonzalez-Flores, 10th grade

Ronin Lee, 11th grade

Alvaro Lemus-Corona, 11th grade

Abel Mejia-Molina, 12th grade

Mason Sills, 10th grade

Alexus Stidham, 12th grade

Emmanuel Wilfong, 12th grade

ARCH

Josue Figueroa-Elias