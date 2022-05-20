Hickory High students accepted to NC Governor’s School

HICKORY — Three rising seniors at Hickory High School have been accepted to the prestigious Governor’s School of North Carolina.

Landon Beard, Ellie Eichman and Madeleine Johnson will attend the summer session from June 19 through July 16. The program offers two sites with the Governor’s School East Campus located at Meredith College in Raleigh and the Governor’s School West Campus located at Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem.

The Governor’s School of North Carolina is the oldest statewide summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students in the nation. With integration of academic disciplines including the arts and unique courses, the curriculum focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each discipline, and does not involve credit, tests, or grades.

The program, typically open to rising seniors with some exceptions for rising juniors in selected performing/visual arts, began in 1963 and is administered by the Public Schools of North Carolina, State Board of Education, and Department of Public Instruction through the Exceptional Children Division.

Landon Beard, 17, will attend the East Campus at Meredith College where she will study natural sciences. Upon graduation with the class of 2023, she is considering UNC-Chapel Hill or North Carolina State University with an interest in a science-related major. Beard is active with tennis, soccer and student council. She thanks Kelly Ruff for his inspirational teachings with environmental science.

Ellie Eichman, 17, will attend the West Campus at Winston-Salem State University where she will study mathematics. Upon graduation with the class of 2023, she is considering Georgia School of Technology (Georgia Tech) or North Carolina State University with an interest in engineering as her major. Eichman is active with volleyball, lacrosse and student council. She thanks Melissa Mitcheltree for her inspirational teachings with mathematics.

Madeleine Johnson, 17, will attend the East Campus at Meredith College where she will study social sciences which includes political science and humanities. Upon graduation with the class of 2023, she is considering Vanderbilt University or UNC-Chapel Hill with a possible interest in child development as her major. Johnson is active with track and performs with the orchestra. She thanks Tunay Oguz (at Lenoir-Rhyne University) for her inspirational teachings in economics.

All three students expressed gratitude for their acceptance to the Governor’s School of North Carolina and they look forward to the in-depth studies while making new friends.