HICKORY — Hickory High School senior AP French student Arlet Mendoza entered her artwork in the SCOLT (Southern Conference on Language Teaching) Program Cover Contest.

The contest was open to grades kindergarten through 12 students of member association teachers. SCOLT encompasses 13 Southern states and the US Virgin Islands.

Artwork was judged on creativity, originality, neatness, and visual impact.

Mendoza’s design was selected as the winning drawing for the 2023 SCOLT program cover for the convention in Mobile, Alabama.

Her French teacher Heidi Rice states, “Mendoza is an extremely talented artist and a delightful, dedicated student."

Mendoza recently created the design for the Hickory High French T-shirts and sweatshirts and prepared posters for the Hickory High Black History Month / Francophone Month Wax Museum.

"She puts forth her best effort every day and is most gracious, positive, and engaged," Rice said. "Since Mendoza is learning her third language, it is certainly fitting for her artwork to grace the cover of a multi-state language conference program.”