Hickory High senior gets scholarship to Davidson

HICKORY — Only eight high school seniors are selected each year to receive The John M. Belk Scholarship at Davidson College. The Belk scholars are challenge seekers, intellectual explorers, servant leaders and change agents.
Those traits were discovered in a candidate from Hickory High School, class of 2021. Eric Schoellner, 18, received the life-changing news earlier this spring.
“It’s like it isn’t real — did I really get this?” said Schoellner. Yes, he did.
Davidson doesn’t come cheap. According to Schoellner, Davidson’s cost is upwards of $70,000 per year. In addition to the full ride covering tuition, fees, room, and board, he will receive two $3,000 special study stipends to support intellectual, personal, and leadership development over the course of his college career. Belk Scholars have used the stipends to explore their passions in the U.S. and abroad.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, Schoellner, the son of Dirk and Teresa Schoellner and brother to Brian, moved to Hickory when he was very young. He attended Oakwood Elementary, Grandview Middle, and is now wrapping up his high school career between time spent at HHS and attending the Scholars Academy at Lenoir-Rhyne University during his senior year.
Schoellner readily admits that he actively pursues achievement and possesses a strong focus on grades. Earning a 4.518 grade point average (GPA) took some commitment, although Schoellner shares he did make one “B” during his high school journey.
Schoellner is passionate about his extra-curricular activities including four years on the HHS award-winning (first-place) Quiz Bowl Team; participating with Leadership 2000 And Beyond — and earning their annual scholarship; serving as an officer with the Key Club; running cross country and track for four years; participating with Hickory Youth Council for three years; and volunteering at the Catawba Science Center, just to name a few.
The academic highlights from Hickory High, other than the Quiz Bowl coached by Alex Wienbrock, included AP U.S. History with Drew Daniels, AP English with Madison Yount, and AP World History with Nathan Fredericks.
Schoellner enjoys hanging out with his friends, although COVID dampened those good times over the past year.
But with hometown activities starting to re-open, there’s one activity Schoellner looks forward to enjoying with his family before he heads off to college. “It’s the Crawdads baseball games!” he said. “I love the Crawdads."