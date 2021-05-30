Hickory High senior gets scholarship to Davidson

HICKORY — Only eight high school seniors are selected each year to receive The John M. Belk Scholarship at Davidson College. The Belk scholars are challenge seekers, intellectual explorers, servant leaders and change agents.

Those traits were discovered in a candidate from Hickory High School, class of 2021. Eric Schoellner, 18, received the life-changing news earlier this spring.

“It’s like it isn’t real — did I really get this?” said Schoellner. Yes, he did.

Davidson doesn’t come cheap. According to Schoellner, Davidson’s cost is upwards of $70,000 per year. In addition to the full ride covering tuition, fees, room, and board, he will receive two $3,000 special study stipends to support intellectual, personal, and leadership development over the course of his college career. Belk Scholars have used the stipends to explore their passions in the U.S. and abroad.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Schoellner, the son of Dirk and Teresa Schoellner and brother to Brian, moved to Hickory when he was very young. He attended Oakwood Elementary, Grandview Middle, and is now wrapping up his high school career between time spent at HHS and attending the Scholars Academy at Lenoir-Rhyne University during his senior year.