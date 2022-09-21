 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hickory High School class of 1972 to gather

  • 0
school

The class of 1972 was the last class to graduate from the original Hickory High School, which was officially known as Claremont Central High School.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Graduates and others attending Hickory High School from 1969 to 1972 will gather for their 50-year reunion on Oct. 7 and 8. Festivities, including a casual hors d'oeuvres-and-dessert party on Friday and dinner at Warehouse 18 on Saturday, have been planned.

Classmates and their guests are also invited on Friday to tour their old school, now occupied by the Hickory Museum of Art, Catawba Science Center, and other SALT Block organizations.

The class of 1972 was the last class to graduate from the original Hickory High School, which was officially known as Claremont Central High School.

For more information regarding class of 1972 reunion activities, contact bobbywbush@charter.net or call 828-381-5746.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert