Hickory High School class of 1972 to gather

HICKORY — Graduates and others attending Hickory High School from 1969 to 1972 will gather for their 50-year reunion on Oct. 7 and 8. Festivities, including a casual hors d'oeuvres-and-dessert party on Friday and dinner at Warehouse 18 on Saturday, have been planned.

Classmates and their guests are also invited on Friday to tour their old school, now occupied by the Hickory Museum of Art, Catawba Science Center, and other SALT Block organizations.

The class of 1972 was the last class to graduate from the original Hickory High School, which was officially known as Claremont Central High School.

For more information regarding class of 1972 reunion activities, contact bobbywbush@charter.net or call 828-381-5746.