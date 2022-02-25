Hickory High School class held a Black history museum in the school library

Hickory High School students became living “wax figures” of prominent Black people on Thursday morning, highlighting historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammed Ali, Mike Tyson and Barack Obama
The school’s library was turned into a Black history museum for students and staff members. Lined along the library’s counter top were books and posters telling stories of prominent Black people.
Alanda Johnson, the teacher who organized the museum, stood at the front and greeted visitors. Johnson teaches entrepreneurship at the high school. She said the project helps to teach her students about Black history and how to collaborate and work together. For the assignment, students had to pick different people to portray.
Johnson was inspired to have her students do the museum because she and her family are part of local Black history, she said. “My parents, they are Black history. The first in Catawba County to own their own business.” Johnson’s parents own Danner Auto Sales on U.S. Highway 70 in Newton. Johnson’s sister is the first Black woman to be elected to serve on the Newton City Council. Johnson was the first Black female basketball coach in Catawba County.
On the floor in front of each figure was a blue square for visitors to stand on to begin their interaction. Each student then explained the history and importance of the person they were representing. Each student made a poster with pictures and facts about their person for visitors to read.
After the first 10 minutes, the library was buzzing with students’ voices as classes from around the school visited the museum. The pre-K class at the high school stopped by and were excited to step on the squares and wave at each person they visited.
Several students chose to portray famous musicians that played significant roles in changing the music industry, including Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg and Jimi Hendrix.
Other students chose their favorite actors, like Kevin Hart and Chadwick Boseman.
Tifany Karanja, a student in the class, said she loves astronomy and wants to work for NASA one day. She decided to be Katherine Johnson, one of the first Black women to work as a NASA scientist.
Gavin Dick chose to be Maurice Ashley, the first Black chess grandmaster.
“I’ve heard him commentate games before and I really liked his commentating,” Dick said. “I didn’t know he was the first Black chess grandmaster. I knew he commentated a lot of games. I knew he was one of the first, but I didn’t know he’s the very first.”
Wylou Daniels chose to do Emmett Till and Maya Angelou. Maya Angelou was a famous poet, author and civil rights activist. Her autobiography “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” was published in 1969. Emmett Till was lynched in 1955 after being accused of flirting with a white woman in a grocery store in Mississippi. He was 14 years old when he was killed.
“I chose him (Emmett Till) because he was a young boy that got accused of something so little,” Daniels said. “You know, it doesn’t matter the color of your skin or who you are, I felt like what happened to him was just really really sad.”
Johnson said she hopes to do this museum every year and eventually start incorporating technology, such as tablets or buttons to press, to make the event even more interactive for visitors.