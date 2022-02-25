Hickory High School class held a Black history museum in the school library

Hickory High School students became living “wax figures” of prominent Black people on Thursday morning, highlighting historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammed Ali, Mike Tyson and Barack Obama

The school’s library was turned into a Black history museum for students and staff members. Lined along the library’s counter top were books and posters telling stories of prominent Black people.

Alanda Johnson, the teacher who organized the museum, stood at the front and greeted visitors. Johnson teaches entrepreneurship at the high school. She said the project helps to teach her students about Black history and how to collaborate and work together. For the assignment, students had to pick different people to portray.

Johnson was inspired to have her students do the museum because she and her family are part of local Black history, she said. “My parents, they are Black history. The first in Catawba County to own their own business.” Johnson’s parents own Danner Auto Sales on U.S. Highway 70 in Newton. Johnson’s sister is the first Black woman to be elected to serve on the Newton City Council. Johnson was the first Black female basketball coach in Catawba County.