Hickory High School building now has sign

HICKORY — The current building for Hickory High School opened in 1972. The final costs approached $6 million by 1976 with the addition of the gymnasium and the music department. A sign identifying the school was placed roadside.

However, a sign on the main building was never included in that original budget. So for 50 years, since the opening of the school, the main building of Hickory High was nameless. Until now.

Collaborating with a group of community leaders, Charles Young, a retired attorney who graduated from Hickory High School with the class of 1960, decided to lead the charge to update signage for Hickory High.

With individual support from Hickory High's class of 1960, combined with additional community funding, a new sign to promote Hickory High School, with two accompanying Tornadoes (the school logo), was recently installed on the front of the school.

The total cost for the new signage was $6,500, with $5,500 donated from the group of community leaders. The remaining balance was covered by Hickory Public Schools.

The new signage was designed and made by Sign Systems Inc, with input from owners, Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Hines and their sons, C.J. Hines and Tucker Hines, who are both graduates of Hickory High.

"We are tremendously pleased and deeply grateful for the gift of this new sign," said Hickory High Principal, Rebecca Tuttle. "To think that for 50 years, since 1972, our main building has never had a sign, with the exception of simple vinyl signs that fade and blow away with the first strong gust of wind.

"The new signage is sturdy and sustainable, has clean lines, and it's easy to see from a distance. We also love the addition of the Tornadoes on either side of the letters. From all of us affiliated with Hickory High School, we extend our appreciation to Charles Young and the group of community leaders for their generous contributions, as well as Sign Systems Inc. for completing such a fantastic job," said Tuttle.