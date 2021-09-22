 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory High restroom vandalized; school administrators are investigating to find out who is responsible
0 Comments
alert top story

Hickory High restroom vandalized; school administrators are investigating to find out who is responsible

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A men’s restroom at Hickory High School was damaged last week, according to an incident report filed by the Hickory Police Department. School administrators said they are not sure yet if the vandalism is part of a popular TikTok trend.

“Unknown subjects damaged the men’s restroom in the high school gym by spraying red liquid on the walls, floor, mirrors, porcelain and paper products,” an incident bulletin from the police department read.

The damage was reported to police on Friday, Sept. 17, according to the report.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Damaging school restrooms and publishing videos of it has become a trend on the video app TikTok named the “devious licks” challenge.

Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the school district, said Principal Rebecca Tuttle is not sure if the bathroom was damaged as part of this trend. “She cannot confirm it’s the TikTok challenge because they don’t even know who did it,” Snowden said.

Snowden said they are trying to find out who caused the damage. “They are still investigating and hoping somebody will release the name. Sometimes people talk about it or brag about it and then a name later surfaces,” she said.

Snowden said the school is repairing the restroom. She did not share a cost estimate.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert