Hickory High restroom vandalized; school administrators are investigating to find out who is responsible

A men’s restroom at Hickory High School was damaged last week, according to an incident report filed by the Hickory Police Department. School administrators said they are not sure yet if the vandalism is part of a popular TikTok trend.

“Unknown subjects damaged the men’s restroom in the high school gym by spraying red liquid on the walls, floor, mirrors, porcelain and paper products,” an incident bulletin from the police department read.

The damage was reported to police on Friday, Sept. 17, according to the report.

Damaging school restrooms and publishing videos of it has become a trend on the video app TikTok named the “devious licks” challenge.

Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the school district, said Principal Rebecca Tuttle is not sure if the bathroom was damaged as part of this trend. “She cannot confirm it’s the TikTok challenge because they don’t even know who did it,” Snowden said.

Snowden said they are trying to find out who caused the damage. “They are still investigating and hoping somebody will release the name. Sometimes people talk about it or brag about it and then a name later surfaces,” she said.

Snowden said the school is repairing the restroom. She did not share a cost estimate.

