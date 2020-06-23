Hickory High principal pleads guilty to DWI charge

Hickory High Principal Rebecca Tuttle pleaded guilty to driving while impaired Tuesday during a sentencing hearing in Catawba County District Court.

Judge Richard Holloway sentenced her to complete 24 hours of community service within 60 days and to a year of unsupervised probation. Tuttle was also ordered to surrender her driver’s license for one year.

On Jan. 4, Tuttle, 36, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

She had hit a parked vehicle, according to a police report.

The report listed her blood alcohol level as 0.16. That’s twice the legal limit.

In North Carolina, it is illegal to drive a vehicle while noticeably impaired or with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher, according to the state Department of Public Safety website.

Tuttle was suspended from her role as principal at Hickory High School following her arrest and charges.

Tuttle’s attorney David Moose declined to comment Tuesday.

Following her arrest, many in the community took to social media to express their thoughts on the incident.