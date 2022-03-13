Hickory High grad who died in Vietnam will soon find his final resting spot in Arlington Cemetery

Jane Ann Hovis and James “Jimmy” Deese. Theirs was a love story like thousands of others in the ’60s during the Vietnam War.
They flirted their senior year at Hickory High School back in 1965. She thought he had such beautiful blue eyes. He thought she was fun and spunky. When he finally asked her out the summer after graduation, she, of course, said “yes.” She was a freshman at Gardner-Webb. He was working at a sand mining and distribution company in the Brookford area of Hickory.
When he asked her to marry him, he told her that he knew he was going to be drafted into the military but promised to love her and to make sure she finished her degree in Hickory at Lenoir-Rhyne. They were married and lived in a small house on Center Street for about 11 months when he received his draft notice and reported to the Military Induction Center in Charlotte to enter the Army.
He shipped off for basic training in August 1967 as she continued her college studies. After his advanced individual training as a combat engineer, he returned to Hickory on a pass in December. That was just before he shipped off, with orders to Vietnam. This war-torn country so far away was about to experience the most intense fighting yet with the Tet Offensive in early 1968. He was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division in Thua Thien, Vietnam.
They wrote letters almost daily, their true love showing through each and every word and line. Although they were half a world apart, they wrote about their dreams for after he returned to the United States and resumed life in Hickory with his new bride.
Early on the morning of March 1, 1968, Jane received a visit at her workplace at Kaiser-Roth Hosiery Mill that so many received during that time — an officer notifying her that her beloved Jimmy, Cpl. James Deese, had given his life for his country on Feb. 26 in Vietnam. She was devastated and in shock.
Over the next few weeks while Jimmy’s remains were being returned to her, letters she had written to him came back with the word DECEASED stamped on the front. Words of love to him that he would never read.
Having just turned 21, Jane was overwhelmed with the preparations for Jimmy’s funeral, which she planned with the help of the Army and Jimmy’s parents. She obtained two grave sites in the Catawba Memorial Park between Hickory and Conover, with plans to someday be buried together. Jimmy was interred there in early March 1968, where he remains today.
Being a young lady with her whole life ahead of her, while she never forgot Jimmy, Jane transferred to Western Carolina University, where she met and fell in love with the man who would become the father of their children, Fred Layton. They are still married today.
About a year ago, Jane, who is now dealing daily with an aggressive form of metastatic cancer, and I were having a conversation about Jimmy having been buried in Catawba County. Jane mentioned to me that since she would now be buried with her husband Fred and their family, that she wished Jimmy had been buried all those years ago with his comrades in Arlington National Cemetery. She shared that the Army had never mentioned Arlington as an option.
As the founder of the St Michael’s All Airborne Chapter whose mission is to help veterans, paratroopers, and their families in western North Carolina who are in need, this seemed like something we could assist with. As such, I offered to investigate whether Jimmy could be moved to that hallowed ground.
After working through Army channels, we were told it was possible to inter him at Arlington if Jimmy met all the criteria. All costs of disinterment, casket replacement (if necessary), preparation, and transportation to Arlington would be at the expense of the family. After some investigation, we determined those expenses would exceed $7,000.
While working through the Army for approval, and obtaining all the necessary documentation, I also contacted the nationwide firm of Dignity Memorial, which is the largest funeral, cremation, and cemetery provider in the United States, and owns Catawba Memorial Park. After telling the story to an executive at Dignity, they offered to pay all expenses to disinter and move Cpl. Deese to hallowed ground at Arlington.
After five months of working with the Army and Arlington, we received the official approval for Cpl. Deese to be interred with full military honors at Arlington, with an interment date of April 19, 2022.
Cpl. Deese’s body will be disinterred, prepared, and moved to Arlington in accordance with proper military tradition by Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton, which is also part of Dignity Memorial. Ironically, the general manager of Willis-Reynolds, Duane Alexander, is a veteran and former paratrooper. He has volunteered to see this mission through, from disinterment, preparation, and personally driving the body of Cpl. Deese to Arlington for his military burial. He plans to remain for the funeral until the mission is complete.
Jane Ann Hovis Layton, her husband Fred, their kids, grandkids, Jimmy’s twin sister Judy, as well as my wife Tracye and I, several classmates from Hickory High, and other friends will attend the solemn ceremony at Arlington in April to pay our final respects to an American hero.
Troy “Gil” Gilleland is a Hickory native who spent 34 years in uniform in the Army, retiring as a colonel, then another five years as a member of the Senior Executive Service for the Defense Department. He and his wife Tracye returned to Catawba County to retire after being away for 43 years. In 2015, he founded the St Michael’s All Airborne Inc., a 501©3 organization, to help veterans, paratroopers, and their families in western North Carolina.