Hickory High grad who died in Vietnam will soon find his final resting spot in Arlington Cemetery

About a year ago, Jane, who is now dealing daily with an aggressive form of metastatic cancer, and I were having a conversation about Jimmy having been buried in Catawba County. Jane mentioned to me that since she would now be buried with her husband Fred and their family, that she wished Jimmy had been buried all those years ago with his comrades in Arlington National Cemetery. She shared that the Army had never mentioned Arlington as an option.

As the founder of the St Michael’s All Airborne Chapter whose mission is to help veterans, paratroopers, and their families in western North Carolina who are in need, this seemed like something we could assist with. As such, I offered to investigate whether Jimmy could be moved to that hallowed ground.

After working through Army channels, we were told it was possible to inter him at Arlington if Jimmy met all the criteria. All costs of disinterment, casket replacement (if necessary), preparation, and transportation to Arlington would be at the expense of the family. After some investigation, we determined those expenses would exceed $7,000.