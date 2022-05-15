Hickory High class of 1970 holds 50th reunion

Hickory High School’s Class of 1970 held its 50th reunion Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23. More than 100 members of the class from across the state and nation attended the festivities over the two nights.

Friday night’s session took place at the 74 South Event Center in the Moretz Mills complex in Hickory. The reunion, billed as the “50th (+2) Reunion” because of being delayed for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, had as its theme “The Time of Our Lives.”

Class president Michael L. Collins emceed the first evening, which included a DJ playing hits from the 1970s, dinner and dancing. A slide presentation chronicling both the high-school experiences and previous reunions of the class served as a backdrop. Deceased class members were remembered and represented at a special memorial table.

The reunion’s second evening was held at The Elks’ Lodge in downtown Hickory. This night provided a final opportunity for classmates to renew acquaintances, reminisce and say “farewell” until the class’s 60th reunion.

Robert Bush of Charlotte chaired the committee responsible for planning the event.