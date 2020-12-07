Hickory High Band offers 'Night at the Movies'

HICKORY — The community is invited to a free evening of musical entertainment with the Hickory High Band performing movie scores, on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The drive-in/parking lot event (larger lot near the main entrance to HHS) will feature music from the movies "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park," "E.T.," "The Hunger Games," "Twilight," and "Pirates of the Caribbean."

The parking lot opens at 5 p.m. and guests may purchase "curbside concessions" from their cars. Concessions will be available for purchase from 5-6 p.m. When volunteers approach vehicles to sell selections, all car guests are requested to wear their masks. The concert begins at 6 p.m. All those in attendance are requested to remain in their cars, roll down their windows and turn off their cars to enjoy the movie-night concert.

The organizers of the event request that all guests refrain from leaving their cars during the event, except for restrooms. If exiting cars for the restroom, guests are requested to wear masks.

Additionally, to show applause, guest cars may "honk" for applause once the event is over.

Remember to bring cash for concessions and while admission is free, donations will be accepted, benefitting the HHS Band.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Thursday evening, Dec. 10.