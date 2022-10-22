Hickory Hawks football team focus of program

HICKORY — This week’s Kiwanis program brought by Kiwanian Clifton Bennett featured the Hickory Hawks football team.

Bennett, who is also the head coach of the Hawks, and two players, brothers Josh and Zeke Gibson, spoke of their love for the program and all the skills they have developed not just in the sport, but as a caring and supporting citizen of their community.

The Hickory Hawks is an organized group of secondary students who want to play football but were not in a situation where they could do so. Coach Bennett spoke about what growth and maturity he has seen from these young men through this program.

The Hickory Hawks are based at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Hickory. The team members are from schools that may not have a football team (they cannot play for both), home schoolers, private schools, homeless students, anyone who desires to play and meets the age and health requirements.

Bennett said he has seen many of these players over the past years develop into good, caring young citizens. A few have even matriculated on to play college football. They learn to work as a team, take responsibility, and treat others with respect.

Check out their website: hickoryhawksfootball.com. For more information on the Hickory Kiwanis, contact Danny Seaver at 828-322-5155 or dwseaver@aol.com.