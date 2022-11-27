Hickory group holds shoe drive for homeless, veterans

A charitable organization in Hickory is holding a shoe drive for the homeless and veterans in need.

The group, known as Volunteer Outreach in Community Efforts, or VOICE, is collecting shoes through Dec. 21. New shoes will be distributed based on referrals from agencies including the Hickory Soup Kitchen, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and Safe Harbor.

Some shoes also will be delivered to veterans who need them during the Foothills Veterans Stand Down next year, VOICE founder Marcia Hubbard said.

Shoes can be dropped off at two locations: the Catawba County United Way office at 2760 Tate Boulevard in Hickory or Brown’s Storage and Rentals at 9090 N.C. Highway 127 in Bethlehem.

Hubbard asks that donors bring only new shoes.

“People who are street homeless often walk a lot, and their shoes wear out quickly,” Hubbard said. “One pair of new shoes boosts self-esteem along with health benefits and protection from the elements. Additionally, new shoes can help secure employment that changes a person’s situation to self-sufficient.”

Hubbard said need for the shoes is great and estimates the group has given out more than 500 pairs over the last two years.