Hickory girl to appear on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
Hickory girl to appear on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

A 7-year-old girl from Hickory named Lucy will be featured on an episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” this Sunday.

Lucy is the daughter of Matthew Maulding, who ran for Hickory City Council in 2017, and his fiancée Christina O’Brien.

Maulding’s family is living with him in California while he is stationed there with the U.S. Navy.

The video shows an image of Lucy behind a filter that makes her appear like a potato.

“You’re what?” Lucy’s mother asks in the video.

“I’m a tomato,” Lucy confidently responds. The two descend into laughter as O’Brien asks Lucy more questions and informs her that she is not, in fact, a tomato.

“Lucy is a natural comedian and makes us laugh every day,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said she shot the video in October and submitted it to the show in November. The video is scheduled to appear on the episode airing Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Lucy, 7, is set to make her debut on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” this Sunday. She will be playing the part of a confused potato.

 Submitted photo

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

