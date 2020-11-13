 Skip to main content
Hickory Foundation YMCA to host prayer breakfast
HICKORY — In collaboration with First Presbyterian Church, Trinity Fellowship Church, and Morningstar First Baptist Church, the Hickory Foundation YMCA will host its 2020 Prayer Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 a.m.The free event will be held at the YMCA at 701 First St. NW in Hickory with a to-go breakfast sponsored by Lenoir-Rhyne University and provided by Aramark. 

Serving the Catawba Valley for more than 50 years, the YMCA has always worked to strengthen the community and bring people of diverse backgrounds together. In line with the YMCA mission, and with a theme of “Strength in Community,” this will be a time when the community can come together in prayer for guidance and protection on the Catawba Valley. 

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. 

Space will be limited so reserve your spot by emailing Paxton Tallent at paxtont@ymcacv.org by Sunday, Nov. 15.

