Hickory Firefighters to burn home on 10th Street Blvd. NW on Thursday

Terri Byers, fire education coordinator, said firefighters will work through some quick training techniques at the start before moving onto larger flames and more serious scenarios.

The drill, offered through Catawba Valley Community College, is scheduled to start around 8:30 a.m. and should be concluded by 5 p.m. Plans are for 10th Street Blvd. NW to remain open during the exercise; however, there could be traffic congestion due to the burn, Byers said.