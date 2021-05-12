Hickory Firefighters to burn home on 10th Street Blvd. NW on Thursday

Hickory firefighters will practice their skills at a burning house on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The training exercise will be held at 1280 10th Street Blvd. NW, a press release from the Hickory Fire Department stated.
Terri Byers, fire education coordinator, said firefighters will work through some quick training techniques at the start before moving onto larger flames and more serious scenarios.
The drill, offered through Catawba Valley Community College, is scheduled to start around 8:30 a.m. and should be concluded by 5 p.m. Plans are for 10th Street Blvd. NW to remain open during the exercise; however, there could be traffic congestion due to the burn, Byers said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.