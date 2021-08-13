Hickory firefighters respond to Shurtape fire; no injuries reported

The Hickory Fire Department responded to a fire at the Shurtape plant on Highland Avenue NE on Friday.

Thomas Raper, an investigator with the department, said the fire started in an oven at the adhesive products plant and spread to the duct system.

“It’s taken them just a little bit to actually access the fire and get to it, but they are working on getting it under control currently,” Raper said Friday afternoon. “We do have heavy black smoke pushing out of the exhaust system; however, inside the building it was only light smoke conditions.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said no injuries were reported and no hazardous chemicals were involved. Catawba County EMS also responded as a precaution.

Laura Pierce, the director of marketing communications for Shurtape, said the company’s emergency response team also helped get things under control.

“We’ve got the situation cleared at this point,” Pierce said. “The employees have been returned to work.”

She said the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is under investigation.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.