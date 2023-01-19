Hickory firefighters recognized for 2021 rescue from burning hosiery mill

Eight Hickory firefighters were honored for their role in rescuing a woman from a burning building. The recognition came during Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting.

The fire in question occurred in January 2021 at the former Zloop Knitting Mill at the intersection of Highland Avenue NE and 14th Street NE.

Firefighters responded shortly after 3 a.m. and became aware there was someone inside the building when they heard a scream.

The firefighters also observed a hand coming out from one of the boarded windows, Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson told the council Tuesday.

Firefighters breached the building and removed the woman and her dog from the approaching flames. Hutchinson commended the firefighters for their efforts.

“Yes, this is what we do but I’m really proud of what they do,” he said. “This is tough, intense. It’s heat of the moment, no pun intended. That was a lot of fire.”

Hutchinson played a video for the council showing the amount of fire at the scene and the firefighters cutting an opening to bring the woman out of the building.

The department recognized eight individuals for their efforts that day: Capt. Robert Arrington, Capt. Gavin Keller, Capt. Jeff Hoyle, Fire Apparatus Operator Chris Paulsen, Fire Apparatus Operator Mervin Rueda, Battalion Chief Nick Reed, Firefighter Russell Kruse and Firefighter Graysin Peglow-Treece.

Arrington, Keller, Hoyle, Paulsen and Rueda were present at the meeting to accept a plaque.

Mayor Hank Guess also praised the work of the individual firefighters and of the whole department. “We know that they’re on call 24/7/365 and without their service we would be in tremendous dire straits,” Guess said.