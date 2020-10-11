Hickory firefighters practice emergency scenarios using a commercial building

Firefighters take every opportunity to prepare and train for situations they may one day face. In September and October, they trained using a two-story commercial building in downtown Hickory.
The building is owned by First Baptist Church and was offered to the Hickory Fire Department to use for training since it will soon be demolished.
Battalion Chief Mike Cates said it’s rare for them to train with this type of structure, so the firefighters wanted to treat it as if they were handling a critical situation.
“We’re doing reality,” Cates said. “Asheville Fire Department had a 20-year veteran captain die in a building very similar to this several years ago.”
The scene looked as realistic as any fire scene. Water lines trailed from trucks to the inside of the building, ladder trucks were raised to reach the roof and smoke covered the second floor.
Many firefighters weren’t told how the training scenarios would play out to keep things as real as possible.
Smoke was used and lights were turned off to create a realistic atmosphere, so there was almost no visibility. Firefighters used a yellow rope to help guide them around the building.
Support Local Journalism
Firefighters worked on their communication skills, using their equipment and locating fires.
During one scenario, firefighters were reminded to monitor their air consumption when using the air tanks. “You got to remember, if you run out of air (outside of the building) then you’re out of air,” Cates said. “You run out of air where the fire is, you’re dead. We try to beat that into their heads.”
“Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” A firefighter called on the radio. In this scenario, a firefighter was separated from his team and disoriented.
The chief spoke with him to determine his location and then his team went to find him.
“One of the things they told him to do is sit down and start conserving his air,” Cates said.
Each air pack is meant to last about 30 minutes.
“The more information the person can give to find him the better,” Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the fire department, said. “The air packs will make noises if a person is unconscious or stops moving. That’s another way we would be alerted, too.”
The team was successful in finding the fallen firefighter.
Cates said that although he knows this is training, the situations feel real. “When I heard that mayday, I had cold chills,” he said.
This Hickory Fire Department used the building for multiple weeks giving all of their firefighters the chance to learn and prepare.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.