Hickory firefighters practice emergency scenarios using a commercial building

During one scenario, firefighters were reminded to monitor their air consumption when using the air tanks. “You got to remember, if you run out of air (outside of the building) then you’re out of air,” Cates said. “You run out of air where the fire is, you’re dead. We try to beat that into their heads.”

“Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” A firefighter called on the radio. In this scenario, a firefighter was separated from his team and disoriented.

The chief spoke with him to determine his location and then his team went to find him.

“One of the things they told him to do is sit down and start conserving his air,” Cates said.

Each air pack is meant to last about 30 minutes.

“The more information the person can give to find him the better,” Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the fire department, said. “The air packs will make noises if a person is unconscious or stops moving. That’s another way we would be alerted, too.”

The team was successful in finding the fallen firefighter.

Cates said that although he knows this is training, the situations feel real. “When I heard that mayday, I had cold chills,” he said.

This Hickory Fire Department used the building for multiple weeks giving all of their firefighters the chance to learn and prepare.

